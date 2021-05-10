Peloton alternative NordicTrack S22i indoor studio cycle: Save up to $400

NordicTrack

Few of my deal posts have attracted as much attention as affordable Peloton alternatives, because lots of people love the idea of indoor cycling but don't want to spend upward of $3,000 (plus $39 a month) on a Peloton Bike Plus. What's more, the pandemic caused a massive spike in sales, resulting in higher prices and wait times of two to three months on some models.

Good news: There's a pretty easy way to get an unusually good deal on one of my favorite bikes, the NordicTrack S22i, and it's available for delivery within just a few days.

Let me be clear: This isn't a $400 discount on the bike -- not in the traditional sense. It's a $2,000 up-front purchase (one you can opt to pay over five months in $400 installments, with zero interest) with a $100 gift card and $300 cash back.

Here's how that works, followed by some details on the bike itself:

Step 1: Sign up for an . It's a no-annual-fee card, so there's no cost to get it. Once you're approved, you'll immediately receive a $100 Amazon gift card. That's your first savings.

Step 2: Use that new Visa to . Normally, the Prime Rewards card nets you 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, but the bike currently qualifies for a total of 15% back. So your $2,000 purchase nets out at $1,700. That's your other savings.

Amazon

Worth noting: Amazon often increases the cash-back percentages for certain product categories. Right now, for example, you can also get , and .

The S22i is the bigger brother to the S15i I reviewed in the aforementioned Peloton-alternatives roundup. Bigger, in this case, means a 22-inch touchscreen, which is certainly preferable to the S15i's 15-incher.

The bike includes a one-year iFit family membership, which affords unlimited access to all manner of on- and off-bike classes. If you choose to continue after that, the family plan runs $39 monthly or $396 annually. But an individual annual plan is much more affordable: $180.

Way before the Peloton Bike Plus offered it, the S22i introduced a rotating screen and trainer-controlled adjustments: The bike can automatically increase or decrease resistance during a session, which is really cool. And not just resistance: It actually has motorized incline and decline as well. iFit's virtual rides are better than Peloton's as well (and that includes the latter's new ones). Read my S15i review to learn more.

Even if you've already taken advantage of the Prime Rewards Visa gift-card offer, a 15% savings on this bike is awfully tempting. The end result is the best deal I've seen for this model.

Your thoughts?

