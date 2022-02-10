Pedal your way to better health with 42% off the Connect EX5 indoor exercise bike

Echelon

Take your workouts to the next level with the EX5 from Echelon. The affordable indoor exercise bike's features include a compact design, stabilization handles, a competition seat, a precision resistance motor and more. There's also built-in storage for dumbbells. Designed with 32 resistance levels and new indexing resistance adjustment, the EX5 bike will shift with you as you make gains, so your exercise routine can always help you continue making progress. You can for it at Amazon.

You'll get a free 90-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with your purchase, which will grant you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes designed for everyone from beginner to pro athletes. And one membership allows up to five different users, so your whole household can get in shape and meet fitness goals together. With the Echelon Fit App you can attend high-energy live classes with certified cycle instructors or take a trip on a scenic ride without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.