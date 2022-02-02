One of our favorite indoor bikes is over $300 off today at Amazon

Schwinn Fitness

Crush your cardio goals at home with this compact indoor cycling bike. Chosen as one of CNET's best exercise bikes for 2022, the IC4 may not have a big screen, but it's packed with other features that make it worth having in your home gym. Right now . Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the additional $200 savings to snag that low price.

The IC4 exercise bike features magnetic resistance with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels so that you can customize your workout as you make gains. It also sports a full color backlit LCD console that monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs. The handlebars have a four-way adjustment and the SPD foot pedals come with toe cages or clips to keep you from slipping. It also features a device holder for your phone or tablet. The bike works best with a JRNY membership (a one-year membership is included with purchase), which creates daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve, as well as providing coaching and feedback through the workout routines. It also works with third party apps like Peloton and Zwift via Bluetooth, allowing you to keep up with your metrics with ease. With a deal this good, now is a great time to invest in yourself.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.