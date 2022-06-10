Normatec 3 is Hyperice's Newest and Most Affordable Compression Boots

Hyperice is launching the Normatec 3, the latest and most affordable model of its Normatec compression boots, the company announced Friday. The boots will be available for $799, while previous models retail for over $1,000. Using dynamic air compression, it aims to help you recover faster after a workout and maximize your exercise performance. Compression boots are a great tool for recovery (and more) because they massage, decompress and stimulate blood flow throughout the body.

The Normatec 3 offers a new interface on its control unit, which now has buttons instead of a touch screen and splits up into four parts: a session timer, pressure level, zoneboost and attachment selection. It's also lighter, and you have access to new features including the option to customize a leg or arm massage through the Hyperice app. This feature was originally only available if you owned the . For example, the Pro would let you add more time on your calves or knees, and now the app provides that same option with the Normatec 3.

Hyperice

Normatec didn't start out as a means to help athletes or for post-workout recovery. This technology came about thanks to Hyperice's Chief Innovation Officer's mother, Laura Jacobs. Jacobs was a doctor at a rehab center and was looking for therapeutic solutions to help post-breast cancer surgery patients with lymphedema who needed relief from extreme swelling. After researching and experimenting, Laura discovered that external compression was the key to helping these patients and others. Hence how the Normatec -- named after her own mother, Norma -- came to be.

Even if you're a compression boot novice, you'll love the benefits of dynamic air compression, which has been used with patients in physical therapy, professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

The Normatec 3 is now available on .

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.