NordicTrack wants to add Alexa-powered adjustable dumbbells to your home gym

NordicTrack

On Tuesday, NordicTrack unveiled its latest gadget: voice-controlled dumbbells. The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells are a set of voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells powered through an Alexa device. Unlike most adjustable dumbbells (including NordicTrack's other adjustable dumbbells) that require you to manually adjust them in between sets, this product makes the transition much easier. At $429, the iSelect adjustable dumbbells are the equivalent of 20 sets of weights ranging from 5 to 50 pounds, that can be electronically changed all with a simple voice command to an Alexa-enabled device.

I was able to see a demo of these dumbbells in action, and it was impressive how quickly the weight adjusted when Alexa followed the commands requested. You can use voice commands to tell the device how much weight to set the dumbbells to, increase or decrease weight, and request preset weights for specific exercises. You can preset personalized weights for up to 15 different exercises in the app. So all you have to say is: "Alexa, set weight for biceps curls," and Alexa will automatically adjust the weights to your personalized settings for that exercise.

The iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells can also be manually adjusted if you don't own an Alexa device. The weight tray has a dial on top that adjusts the weights quickly with just a turn of the knob. As with other NordicTrack equipment, these dumbbells come with a free 30-day iFit subscription, which gives you access to thousands of workouts taught by iFit trainers. However, you don't have to pay for the subscription ($39 a month plus tax) to use the dumbbells.

NordicTrack intentionally designed these dumbbells with a square base because it wanted to make sure users have more stability during floor-based exercises. The dumbbells also conveniently come with a compact weight tray that serves as the base where you adjust the weight.

Hybrid fitness is here to stay, and NordicTrack's latest apparatus proves that they understand the assignment. With more and more people opting to work out at home, brands such as NordicTrack are catering to the importance of a personalized and "smart" experience even if your gym is in your living room.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.