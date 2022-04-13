Inflation Hits New 40-Year High Hubble Confirms Comet With 85-Mile-Wide Nucleus Apple's Macro Photography Contest Are Meal Kits More Expensive Than Groceries? Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Elden Ring
Featured Sleep Fitness Nutrition Personal Care Parenting Medical
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells Can Be Yours for $300 During 1-Day Sale

Save space in your home gym with these voice-controlled dumbbells today, giving you a range of 5 to 50 pounds with one set of equipment.

male-rows-nordictrack-iselect-voice-controlled-dumbbells.png

NordicTrack designed these dumbbells with a square base to add more stability during floor-based exercises.

 NordicTrack

At-home workouts are increasing in popularity, and with the recent advancements in smart fitness equipment, completing strength training, cardio, yoga and other exercise routines from the comfort of your own home has never been easier. Right now, the iSelect adjustable dumbbells from NordicTrack are on sale at Amazon for only $300. This adaptable set of dumbbells, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds, is marked down by $129, making it a great time to replace an entire rack and save space in your home gym.

See at Amazon

These dumbbells not only calibrate quickly, but they can also be controlled using voice commands when you pair them with an Alexa device. Just tell the device how much weight to set the dumbbells to or whether to increase or decrease weight. You can also preset personalized weights for up to 15 different exercises in the app, and once you do, you can simply give the command for that particular exercise, and the dumbbells will adjust to your preferences. 

If you don't have a smart speaker, you can simply modify the weight of your dumbbells manually, using the knob attached to the compact weight tray base, which also features a digital LED screen so you can see the current weight selection. These versatile dumbbells also feature nonslip handles and a square shape, which NordicTrack purposely developed to ensure stability when performing floor-based exercises.

They also include a free 30-day iFIT membership (a $39 value), which provides access to thousands of workouts led by iFIT trainers. However, the subscription is not required in order to use the dumbbells.

Read moreBest Adjustable Dumbbells of 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.