NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells Can Be Yours for $300 During 1-Day Sale

NordicTrack

At-home workouts are increasing in popularity, and with the recent advancements in smart fitness equipment, completing strength training, cardio, yoga and other exercise routines from the comfort of your own home has never been easier. Right now, the iSelect adjustable dumbbells from NordicTrack are . This adaptable set of dumbbells, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds, is marked down by $129, making it a great time to replace an entire rack and save space in your home gym.

These dumbbells not only calibrate quickly, but they can also be controlled using voice commands when you pair them with an Alexa device. Just tell the device how much weight to set the dumbbells to or whether to increase or decrease weight. You can also preset personalized weights for up to 15 different exercises in the app, and once you do, you can simply give the command for that particular exercise, and the dumbbells will adjust to your preferences.

If you don't have a smart speaker, you can simply modify the weight of your dumbbells manually, using the knob attached to the compact weight tray base, which also features a digital LED screen so you can see the current weight selection. These versatile dumbbells also feature nonslip handles and a square shape, which NordicTrack purposely developed to ensure stability when performing floor-based exercises.

They also include a free 30-day iFIT membership (a $39 value), which provides access to thousands of workouts led by iFIT trainers. However, the subscription is not required in order to use the dumbbells.

Read more: Best Adjustable Dumbbells of 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.