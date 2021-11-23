My favorite ultraportable kayak is heavily discounted for Black Friday

Russell Holly

Kayaks exist in a surprisingly large range of sizes and options, and it's not always obvious which one is right for you. For me, portability and ease of transportation are the most important features in a kayak. And my favorite kayak that checks those boxes is having a killer Black Friday sale this weekend.

Not everyone has room for a kayak, especially if you don't have a backyard to store it in or a vehicle capable of providing easy transport. That's one of many reasons I love the Oru Kayak. It can be stored in the closet with the rest of my camping and hiking gear, and I can toss it in the back of the car when I want to get out on the water. That may seem unlikely given the photo of me in the Oru Kayak above, but this thing has a superpower. When not in use, it folds up and can be stored in a backpack.

Here's what it looks like when not in the water.

Oru Kayak comes in a couple of different shapes and sizes, designed for different environments and multiple people, but they're all made of a foldable material with buckles and straps to hold it all in place. This model, the Inlet, is the smallest of the bunch and only weighs 20 pounds. That's ridiculously light.

Anybody can throw this backpack in the back of a car and take it pretty much anywhere. It takes all of 5 minutes to fold into its water-friendly shape. Once you're on the water, it feels like any other kayak, super sturdy and safe as long as you know how to correctly use a kayak.

The Inlet version of the Oru Kayak usually runs $899, and the prices only increase from there. That's certainly not cheap, but this weekend Oru has a Black Friday sale where you can save up to $450 on any of its foldable kayak packages, which include things like paddles and life preservers and solar lights. It's an incredible opportunity to get a big discount on this kayak I love because it's so much more convenient to own than any other kayak I've ever used, and makes getting out on the water way more accessible for folks who live in apartments or don't have a backyard.

