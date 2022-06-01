Mirror Rolls Out the Father's Day Savings Early With $200 Off All Home Gym Packages

Father's Day is just a few weeks away, so it's time to start your search for this year's perfect gift. If your dad has been talking about getting in shape, but never seems to have the time to get the the gym, or doesn't even know where to begin, you could spring for a Mirror home gym package. Right now, all packages are $200 off with the promo code FATHERSDAY22, plus you'll get free shipping and installation, which typically costs and extra $250. And of course, there's nothing stopping you from taking advantage of this deal yourself, either. This promotion runs from now until June 20.

Mirror is one of our favorite smart home gym workouts available in 2022. If you're not familiar, the Mirror home gym is, well, a mirror, but it also doubles as an LCD screen so you can watch instructor-lead live and on-demand fitness classes while also keeping an eye on your own form. Just note that you'll need a $39/month membership to have access to these virtual classes.

Read more: Best fitness deals

There are a few different package options that are discounted right now. The , which you can pick up for $1,295, only includes the Mirror, stand and lens cap, while the , which costs $200 more, adds a heart rate monitor, resistance bands, a foam roller and a yoga mat and block. For $1,595, you can pick up the , which adds a pair of dumbbells and a workout towel, and the $1,895 doubles all the accessories of the Pro package so multiple people can workout at once.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.