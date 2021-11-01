Mirror drops best Black Friday sale to date with $750 savings

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Mirror, an actual mirror and LCD screen that allows you to watch a virtual instructor as well as you reflection during a home workout, is running a sale for $500 off plus free shipping -- a $750 value. The sale is running now through Nov. 29 with the promo code HOLIDAY21.

The Mirror is excellent if you enjoy watching fitness videos on YouTube, but struggle to keep up with the instructor while learning how to master the moves. There are over 50 different genres of workouts to choose from on the Mirror, including dance, boxing, pilates, yoga and weight training.

Although inventive, the Mirror is expensive. On top of the non-sale price of $1,495 plus $250 shipping for the Mirror Basic (the cheapest Mirror that doesn't include things such as heart-rate monitors, yoga mats and other frills while more expensive models do), there is a $39 monthly fee for Mirror's classes with all models. With the sale, the Mirror Basic is $995.

That said, it's hard to beat the creative freedom the Mirror brings for those who like to move and groove in the comfort of their own home. If you're in the market for one, November is the time to buy.

