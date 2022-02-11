Make strength-training gains with up to 44% off PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells

PowerBlock

Don't clutter your home gym with dumbbells. Instead, invest in equipment that can grow with you as you hit your weight-lifting and fitness goals. PowerBlock dumbbell sets are adjustable, substituting up to nine pairs of dumbbells in the place of one, depending on which set you invest in. You can right now at Woot. But don't wait too long to snag this deal -- offer ends Feb. 18.

The PowerBlock 50-pound adjustable dumbbells set features two dumbbells that adjust between 10 and 50 pounds each, adjusting in increments of 5. The PowerBlock Sport 24 adjustable dumbbells set features two dumbbells that adjust between 3 and 24 pounds in increments of 3. Each set uses selector pins to change the weight in seconds, just like a weight stack machine at the gym. Plus, whichever set you purchase, you're protected -- both sets come with a PowerBlock five-year warranty.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.