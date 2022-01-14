Let the Withings Body+ smart scale keep track of your progress for 40% less today

Withings

The start of the year is a great time to check in with yourself and set goals for the months ahead. If getting fit or taking control of your health is on the list of priorities this year, you're going to need the tools to track your progress like the advanced Body+ smart scale by Withings. It monitors your weight, body fat and water percentage, muscles and bone mass and more to keep an accurate assessment of your progress. Amazon has . That's over $40 in savings. But act fast, because this one-day deal will be gone quickly.

Supporting up to 8 users, this scale will track all their data and personal histories, which will appear automatically via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth within the Health Mate app and syncs with more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal and more. It also has various functions for all stages of life, including a pregnancy tracker that gives users a healthy weight gain range and obstetrician-reviewed advice. There is also a baby mode to help you track the youngest members of the family. With features that allow you to set weight goals and manage your daily calorie budget, taking control of your health has never been easier.

