Last day to save up to 30% on select styles at Skechers

Skechers

We're over two weeks into the new year, so if you're still dragging your feet on those fitness resolutions, it's officially time to get a move on. Sometimes, a new piece of gear is exactly the kick in the pants you need to get started, and a proper pair of athletic shoes is a necessity. Skechers is offering up to 30% off on select shoe styles for men, women and children. Today is the final day of this sale, so be sure to get your orders in before tonight.

There's a huge selection of styles that are on sale today. If you're going to be braving the snow, you could pick up a pair of these , with a high-traction outsole, for $29 off. If a gym or treadmill is more your speed, you could opt for these sleek and laceless , down $26 from the original price. Skechers makes more than athletic shoes, too. If you're looking for a casual pair of kicks, you can grab these for just $41, or go stylish with these dress shoes, on sale for $74. No matter what you're looking for, you're sure to find it for less at Skechers right now.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.