Ice Baths for Fitness: Do They Really Work?

If you've been targeted by fitness influencers on TikTok or Instagram lately, then you've probably noticed many of them taking part in cold plunging. Cold plunging is a form of cold water therapy where you're submerged up to the neck in a pool or tub of ice cold water as a means to reduce inflammation and ease sore muscles. Even though cold plunging is nothing new, it's recently gained more traction as influencers, celebrities and athletes have shared their own experiences with it.

With all the hype surrounding cold plunging, is it just another passing fad, or is there really something to it? Before you jump in a tub filled with ice, we spoke with a couple of experts to get their take on cold plunging -- and if you're interested, how to properly do it.

How does cold plunging work?



Jacob Lund/Getty Images

Cold plunging may sound reminiscent of cryotherapy, which is another form of cold therapy. Cryotherapy was popular for some time and involves walking into a chamber that has liquid nitrogen vapor to create sub-zero temperatures. According to Amanda Capritto, a certified personal trainer and equipment expert at Garage Gym Reviews, these chambers can reach negative 200 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Due to the sub-zero temperatures, you're supposed to remain in the chamber for only 30 seconds to a maximum of 4 minutes.

The difference with cold plunging is that you're immersing yourself in freezing water that can be 59 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. "Temperatures in a cold plunge tub are much higher than in a cryo chamber, so individuals can remain in a plunge for much longer," explains Capritto.

Rachelle Reed, an exercise physiologist at wellness studio SweatHouz, recommends that newbies should stick to a three- to five-minute plunge in sub-50 degree water as they get acclimated to it. She also advises practicing box breathing (a method for taking slow, deep breaths) during the experience. Those who are used to cold plunging on a regular basis can stay in the tub for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Reed says that cold plunging after a workout has been shown to decrease feelings of muscle soreness and related biomarkers. "One meta-analysis published in 2022 found that cold water immersion was an effective recovery tool after high-intensity exercise, decreasing muscle soreness, creatine kinase presence and perceived recovery for up to 24 hours after exercise," she said.

Benefits of cold plunging



Halfpoint/Getty Images

Research has shown that cold water immersion therapy may also be beneficial for conditions other than sore muscles. For example, one study found that cold showers may ease pain and inflammation for people with rheumatoid arthritis. Other research has shown that it may help improve the immune system, and it's even possible that cold water immersion can provide benefits to your mental health. "This is because exposure to the cold water triggers a prolonged release of dopamine, which can elevate your mood, help you focus, and make you more alert and ready to tackle the day ahead," Reed said.

Although there are some studies on cold water immersion, there isn't enough to confirm that it's better than other forms of recovery. In fact, some research has even raised questions on whether it can have a negative effect on muscle gains if you jump into cold water immediately after resistance training. If these are your concerns, Reed said it's best to do cold plunging after the anabolic window. "Aim for several hours after that workout, or even the next day, so as not to disrupt with hypertrophy-related adaptations," she said.

However, Reed and Capritto agree that if you enjoy it and find that it works that you shouldn't feel deterred.

Who should avoid cold plunging



Lourdes Baldoque/Getty Images

Although cold plunging is relatively safe, it's always important to get clearance from your doctor before trying it. "People with blood pressure or heart-related conditions, those who are taking other medications, have sensitivity to cold, or are pregnant or breastfeeding, should use caution and be under the direction of a medical professional before using a cold plunge," Reed said.

If you're not the ideal candidate for cold plunging, know that there are other recovery modalities that may be better suited for you. Capritto suggests soft tissue manipulation as an alternative since it's the most studied form of muscle recovery. "There is a growing body of evidence around the positive effects of percussive therapy like massage guns too," she said. Overall, she recommends focusing on recovery by doing things that increase blood flow such as massages, walking or stretching. "Movement means more blood rich in oxygen and nutrients that are reaching tender muscles," she said.

Another thing to keep in mind is that these modalities should complement an existing healthy lifestyle. "Recovery is multifaceted and also includes fueling yourself well, such as eating enough calories and enough protein, staying hydrated, as well as getting adequate sleep," Reed said.

Takeaway



More research needs to be done to confirm the long-term and short-term effects of cold plunging for muscle recovery, but it's harmless if you are overall healthy and want to try it out. In that same vein, if you find that it isn't your thing, that's okay too since there are other recovery modalities that you can experiment with. If you're hesitant to try cold plunging or other recovery methods, consult with your doctor first to make sure it's the right fit for you. Additionally, besides investing in expensive recovery tools such as cryotherapy sessions or even massage guns, make sure you're practicing healthy habits daily by drinking enough water, getting at least seven hours of sleep and eating balanced meals. Doing this will benefit your recovery and well-being in the long run.