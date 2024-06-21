I Put Retro-Walking to the Test. Here's 4 Reasons Why You Should Try It

People on TikTok are walking backward, a trend called "retro-walking." While it might be new to viral trends, it's not a new concept for health. Walking has been a long-celebrated, low-impact exercise that burns calories and builds strength. Experts say that retro-walking has unique benefits you can't get from normal walking.

Walking backward is a great exercise for anyone, though it's especially great for seniors or people recovering from injuries. I tried walking backward for a week to put this trend to the test. Here's why I recommend you add it to your exercise routine.

What happened when I walked backward for a week

I'm a big fan of walks, especially for the physical and mental health benefits. So when I heard how impactful walking backward was, I had to try it myself.

I'll start by saying that walking backward comes with a learning curve. I started walking backward on my treadmill with no power, moving the belt with my motion. There was plenty of resistance, which frankly made it pretty difficult to do long-term. But as walking backward is not something I'm well versed in, I felt it best to start slow, so I didn't injure myself and stop the story before it ever started.

Once I felt comfortable, I started at the first speed on my NordicTrack treadmillwith no elevation (while wearing the safety key clipped). I quickly learned that walking in reverse is more difficult than you think. It takes a lot of concentration to figure out how not to shuffle but actually walk backward. Reversing the normal heel-to-toe motion that we're all accustomed to felt unnatural.

It's much slower than walking

My biggest takeaway during my retro-walking journey was that it was extremely slow initially. Covering only 0.235 miles in 15 minutes on the first day felt embarrassing. Even typing it now feels like an omission. However, I got faster.

I matched my 15-minute mark on the second day and covered 0.384 miles. And it only went up from there. With comfort came confidence, and I could cover more ground faster than the day before. I'll never be able to walk backward at my normal pace, but the more I do it, the more comfortable I get with the movement. The strides weren't awkward shuffles anymore but truly steps in reserve.

But it was still a workout

Because I was moving so slowly, I was worried that my Fitbit wouldn't even register my workouts. But that wasn't the case. By the end of each session, I was properly sweating and could feel the workout in my quads and calves. As I got into a groove, I increased my speed and elevation to challenge myself. Each day, I achieved a moderate level of exercise by walking backward.

It's nothing close to my normal walks, but that's the most important thing I discovered during my week of walking backward: I had to treat it like an entirely new exercise. It's a different pace, new muscle groups and a completely different concentration level. While it's still working the heart and boosting cardiovascular health, it feels completely different.

4 ways retro-walking can boost your health

Walking backward carries benefits similar to normal strolling, such as improved mental health and cardio fitness. However, there are some specific benefits that you can get from waking backward.

You don't have to use a treadmill; I did because I have one. But you can do it anywhere. I found walking backward on the ground much easier than on the treadmill, though that required me to look over my shoulder constantly. You should choose whichever one works best for you.

Engages different muscles than normal walking

Walking backward isn't meant to rival your power-walking sessions. Instead, it's intended to be a slower pace exercise that targets groups differently to help build strength.

"The quadriceps, calves and hamstrings are more provoked by walking backward than when you walk forward. Moreover, it also involves the core muscles, which aid in stabilizing your body," says Dr. Paul Daidone, medical director at True Self Recovery.

Retro-walking is a different motion than normal walking, so you're challenging your muscles in a way they aren't normally. While retro-walking, I could feel my shins, calves and quads working in a way they usually didn't.

It may help recover and prevent injuries

Walking backward moves your joints in a way that you're not used to. This can increase the range of motion in knees, hips and ankles because you are stretching the muscles in a new way. It's a really good low-impact exercise for recovering from injuries.

For instance, retro-walking also relieves how much pressure you put on the knees, so if you're working to strengthen the knee without agitating the injury, walking backward may help. A small study found that six weeks of walking backward reduced knee pain in participants. Additionally, it enhances your overall stability and core muscles, which can help with back pain and protect you from joint injuries in the future.

Could improve your balance and coordination

When I first started walking backward, I felt incredibly uncoordinated. The movements aren't natural, and it's easy to overthink it. How long should my strides be? Is this right? I had to think about my movements instead of relying on habit. By the end of my week of retro-walking, my balance while walking was better than at the start.

But the benefits of better balance and coordination aren't limited to only retro-walking. According to a 2016 study, 30 minutes of walking backward improved participants' overall balance and gait control.

"Proprioception (the body's sense of where it is in space) is challenged through this exercise, which improves balance and coordination.," Daidone says. "In addition, better posture can be achieved, as backward-walking encourages keeping shoulders behind and the spine aligned."

Boosts your focus and cognition

There are also mental benefits associated with walking backward. Based on my experience, I can say that retro-walking takes more concentration than you'd think. Normally, when walking on my treadmill, my eyes can wander anywhere in my messy garage to pass the time. But when walking backward, my eyes were glued to my feet. Any time they wandered, my balance wavered.

"Walking backward, or evening imagining walking backward, has been found to stimulate memory recall in studies but also enhances your attentiveness to your environment given its requirement for increased spatial awareness and coordination," says Dr. Ashwini Nadkarni, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Read more: 6 Things to Add to Your Routine to Maintain Brain Fitness as You Age

Too long; didn't read?

Walking backward is another low-impact exercise that can make a big difference in your health. It won't replace any of the movements in your current routine, though it can be a good supplement. It can help athletes improve their agility, prevent injuries and help seniors maintain strength and balance.

Anyone will benefit from retro-walking. If you're considering adding it to your routine but don't know where to start, these are my top tips for safely walking backward for exercise: