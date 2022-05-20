Hydrow's Memorial Day Saves You $819 on Our Favorite Rower

If you're looking for a full-body workout you can do at home, this rower may be a great option for you.

Rated the best rowing machine in 2022, the Hydrow Rower offers tons of guided rowing classes and has a swivel screen that allows you to do floor exercises, as well. As part of its Memorial Day deals, Hydrow is offering the rower for just $1,995, or $500 less than it normally sells for. Hydrow is also tossing in a free mat and a 1-on-1 personal coaching session when you activate your monthly membership.

Much like other at-home fitness hardware, you do need a subscription to access the library of classes. The All-Access Membership is $38 per month and includes over 3,000 workouts that you can access from nearly anywhere. That cost is similar to Peloton and other competitors.

In our full Hydrow Rower review, CNET's Megan Wollerton said she enjoyed how the classes were taught and how the screen rotated to do exercises off of the rower. However, it was a bit frustrating that each class has its own playlist of music that can't be adjusted, and that you can't rewind, fast-forward or even pause the videos once they begin playing.

This offer is only good through the end of the month, so if you're interested, be sure to get your order in now. You'll get free standard delivery with your purchase, which saves you an additional $150. Hydrow estimates that it will take two to three weeks for delivery in most areas.

