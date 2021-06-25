How to stream Apple Fitness Plus workouts to your TV

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Want to follow along with your Apple Fitness Plus workout class on your TV, but don't own an Apple TV? No matter, you can now stream classes to any AirPlay 2-compatible TV or device. Here's how.

Step 1: Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 14.5 or higher and that your Apple Watch is running WatchOS 7.4.

Step 2: Launch the Apple Fitness app on your iOS device and turn on your AirPlay 2 TV.

Step 3: Pick out the workout class you want to take and start it by tapping the "Let's Go" button.

Step 4: Tap the AirPlay button in the lower right of workout class screen and select the device where you want to stream the workout.

That's it -- you should be good to go. Just note that the live Apple Watch metrics will only be available to check on the main device running the Fitness Plus app (iPhone or iPad) or your Apple Watch and not the TV screen its being cast to.

Fitness Plus costs $10 per month and streams directly from your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The service uses your Apple Watch to display your metrics on-screen during your workout, so you'll see countdown timers, activity rings, the burn bar and your heart rate.

