How to stream Apple Fitness Plus workouts on your TV with AirPlay

Apple Fitness Plus is a $10-a-month exercise class subscription, with workouts ranging from HIIT to dance classes. But it's also so much more than that: Fitness Plus syncs with your Apple Watch to display health metrics right on your screen during your workout. You'll see countdown timers, activity rings, the burn bar and your heart rate right on top of the workout video feed. The service streams directly from your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

If your iPhone and iPad screens are too small and you don't own an Apple TV, you can still stream Apple Fitness Plus workout classes on your TV, and on any AirPlay 2-compatible TV or device. We'll walk you through the steps to set it up on your TV.

How to stream Apple Fitness Plus on your TV

1. Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 14.5 or higher and that your Apple Watch is running WatchOS 7.4.

2. Launch the Apple Fitness app on your iOS device and turn on your AirPlay 2 TV.

3. Pick out the workout class you want to take and start it by tapping the "Let's Go" button.

4. Tap the AirPlay button in the lower right of the workout class screen and select the device where you want to stream the workout.

That's it -- you should be good to go. Just note that the live Apple Watch metrics will only be available to check on the main device running the Fitness Plus app (iPhone or iPad) or your Apple Watch and not the TV screen it's being cast to.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.