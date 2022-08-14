How to Get a Gym Membership for Practically Free

If the one thing holding you back from joining a gym is the pricey membership, then you're in luck. What if I told you that there's a loophole to get around the price? If you have health insurance, it can be the key to getting a free or greatly reduced gym membership. If you're shopping around for health insurance and would like the perks of an affordable gym membership, there are some important details to look out for when doing so.

With more and more people looking to improve their health by staying active, many health insurance companies are catching on and giving the people what they want. It also helps knowing there are ways to cut costs in certain areas of your monthly spending budget. As we all know, every penny counts as we dodge the effects of inflation soaring across the country.

So if you're looking for ways to get a good deal on a gym membership, check out our expert-approved tips.

Double-check your benefits

Whether you have health insurance or you're shopping around for the right package, make sure you read the summary of benefits and coverage (also known as SBC). Michael Orefice, senior vice president of Operations at SmartFinancial, told CNET the SBC outlines each health plan's costs and coverage. "If certain self-care perks are not specifically listed as covered or excluded benefits, ask your provider for more information," he suggests.

You'd be surprised at the broad range of complimentary benefits your insurance may provide. These could include massage therapy and acupuncture along with other services. The only thing you may be limited to is seeking treatment within your network, and there may be a cap on the number of treatments you receive per year.

In the case of gym memberships, Orefice said your health insurance most likely won't foot the whole bill, but your health plan may qualify you for reduced rates for gym memberships, fitness gear and even online classes. "Be sure you review your current health insurance plan to see what self-care perks are available to you, but if you are not satisfied with these benefits, be sure to shop for a policy that better fits your needs," he advised.

Additionally, don't automatically assume that your insurance won't cover the cost of a specific benefit. Putting in the effort to sift through various insurance plans can make a difference in helping you get closer to achieving your health goals. Orefice recommends thoroughly researching each plan's coverage because there may be unique benefits you automatically thought would be out-of-pocket costs. "The payoff for a little time and effort can improve your overall quality of life," he says.

Use your flex spending account



When you get your health insurance through an employer, you usually have a Flexible Spending Account option. An FSA is a tax-free account where you put aside a certain amount of money to help pay for any out-of-pocket health-related expenses. Usually an FSA can help you pay for prescribed medications, certain medical procedures, co-pays, some drugstore items and, yes, even your gym membership. However, there's a catch. "If a certain benefit is not specifically listed, the expense may still qualify for reimbursement if it's medically necessary," explained Orefice.

To get the expense approved you will need your physician to sign a letter of medical necessity explaining why the treatment is needed. It's important to share a copy of this letter with your FSA provider, otherwise your claim will be denied when you submit it. In the case of a gym membership, having a doctor's note explaining that you need physical activity for a specific medical reason will improve the chances of your health plan reimbursing you for the cost of the membership.

Look for gyms affiliated with your health insurance



Often, your health insurance provider will have ties to certain gym franchises. "Insurance companies have a great incentive to help you afford your gym membership," said Anthony Martin, founder and CEO of Choice Mutual. This is because it costs less to help keep you healthy now than it does to pay for treatment if you're unwell later. As a result, more insurance companies are increasingly including some form of fitness membership coverage.

"Some providers have partnered with various gyms and fitness centers to offer discounted rates for clients," Martin said. Keep in mind these benefits are usually limited to a select number of studios, and will vary depending on your location and plan type.

If you're an older adult, you should look at your Medicare Advantage plans and some Medicare Supplement Insurance plans. "Many now include memberships to SilverSneakers or other similar programs as an added perk to beneficiaries," said Christian Worstell, a senior staff writer at Healthadvisor.com and health insurance agent. He continued, "SilverSneakers includes a basic gym membership along with a health and fitness program that is designed specifically for older adults that includes various workouts, activities and education." The plus side is that it's usually free if it's included in your Medicare plan.

Check for a reimbursement option



If your insurance provider doesn't have an affiliation with a gym chain or you can't use your FSA, you can also look into whether or not your provider can refund you for some of the cost. I used to have a health insurance plan that would pay for half of my monthly gym membership dues and even though it wasn't fully covered, it still helped financially.

"Many health insurance providers offer a full or partial reimbursement for gym membership fees, though there are usually a few requirements that must be met," said Martin. In some cases, providers may require a log of your gym visits that show you're using the membership before reimbursing you a portion of your gym fees. Others may have a waiting period of a few months before you are eligible for the reimbursement.

Bottom line



Looking at health insurance documents can seem daunting because it seems like you're reading a bunch of jargon. But taking a deep dive into your plan or options can open your eyes as to what services you may be eligible for for free or at a discounted rate. If a gym membership is a priority, it's helpful to know that there are ways that your health insurance can help with those expenses.

If you're still uncertain after reviewing the fine print, don't be afraid to reach out to your insurance company and ask. The last thing you want to do is miss out on these opportunities that can save you a lot of money on a monthly and annual basis.

