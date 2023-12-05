X
How to Check Your Fitbit's Battery

Fitbit is rolling out upgrades to its app after it caused headaches for some users. In the meantime, here's how to find battery life on your Fitbit.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is displayed against a blue background.
Fitbit/CNET

Fitbit redesigned its app last fall and judging by posts in Fitbit's community forum, people aren't happy about it. 

While it was designed to be easier to use, people are reporting a not-so-easy experience navigating the app and finding data. One of the top complaints seems to be that the new app got rid of an easy way to see how much battery you have left. 

Fitbit responded to customers in October with a post and a promise that the Google-owned company is "listening to every piece of feedback." To address battery information problems with the new app, Fitbit says it will be adding battery percentage on the "Today" tab, as opposed to only finding it when you search for your connected devices. After beginning to roll out to users last month, all iOS users should have the latest update, the company said, with continuing rollouts to Android users.

Other updates to its redesigned app announced in November include improvements to goal celebrations, steps streak and focus customizations. 

A screenshot of the Fitbit upgrade with new battery display

Following user feedback, Fitbit upgraded its Today screen to include battery information in the top left corner. 

 Fitbit
How to check your Fitbit's battery 

If you have the updated app, you should now be able to see exactly how much juice is left on your tracker in the top left corner of the "Today" tab. If it's not updated on your app, you can still get an idea of how much battery you have by finding your device under "connected to Fitbit" in the app. 

Following the instructions Fitbit gives in a YouTube tutorial, here's how to access the visual indicator of how low your battery is on the app: 

Step 1: Open the Fitbit app 

Step 2: "Swipe down" or pull the app screen down to sync your data. 

Step 3: Tap the "devices and apps" icon in the top left corner. 

Step 4: See an illustration of how much battery you have. 

You can still look for the exact battery level on the Fitbit itself. Here's a guide on how to find the battery on the Fitbit itself, according to the company's help page

Ace 2, Inspire and Inspire HR 

Press and hold the button on the side. The battery level should be at the top. 

Ace 3, Charge 4, Charge 5, Charge 6, Inspire 2, Inspire 3, and Luxe 

Swipe up from the clock face. 

Versa, Versa Lite Edition, Versa 2, Versa 4, Sense 2

Swipe down from the clock face. 

Sense, Versa 3 

Swipe right.  

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

