Horizon's 7.0 AT Is the Treadmill You Need for Your Home Gym

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Searching for the right treadmill can feel intimidating. It's a major investment towards your fitness goals, and you want a machine that's powerful, durable and smart. That's why you won't be disappointed with the Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill, built for tough workouts and engineered to keep you in sync with your favorite fitness apps and trackers.

Why it's a great gift: The Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill has a ton of excellent features to meet a variety of needs. This treadmill is equipped with advanced Bluetooth technology, so the fitness enthusiast in your life will be able to connect it to fitness trackers and apps such as Studio, Zwift or Peloton. Worried about space or kiddos jumping on it? No need! This treadmill is also foldable for your convenience.

With the 7.0 AT, you can feel confident that you're buying a treadmill that's built for performance and will stand the test of time. Its 60-inch deck has the ideal amount of flex and support for all phases of your stride. And most importantly, it creates a dynamic and efficient running experience with its QuickDial controls and Rapid Sync Technology. So you'll be able to easily adjust speed and incline with no lag.

What you'll pay: The list price of the Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill is $1,999, but you can get it right now for $999. For that price, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.