Hit the Ground Running With 50% Off the Garmin Venu Fitness Smart Watch

If you're serious about getting and staying in shape, then a fitness tracker or smart watch is well worth the investment. Detailed health metrics will help you make the most out of every workout session, and it allows you to see your progress over time which is great for helping you stay motivated. The Garmin Venu is a GPS smart watch that puts fitness first, and right now you can pick it up for just $175, half off its usual price. That brings it back down to the lowest price we've seen on this first gen Venu, and is one of the best deals on Garmin fitness tech out there at the moment.

If you're looking for a no-frills smart watch that's built for fitness, then this is one of the best prices you'll find out there. While the next-gen Garmin Venu 2 was released last year, this original Venu offers many of the same features at a fraction of the cost. It's equipped with tons of health monitoring features, including heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, sleep quality and more. It also supports basic smart watch functions, like email and text notifications, contactless Garmin pay, and the ability to download and stream music from Spotify or Amazon Music. The watch face is a 1.2-inch AMOLED display so you can check your stats with a glance, and it boasts a battery life of up to five days for monitoring without interruption.

