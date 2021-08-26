Hit the court with these $88 Futurenatural kicks by James Harden (save 33%)

Adidas

These strikingly colorful kicks have all the tech Adidas could cram into one pair of shoes. Featuring its famous Boost insoles, Lightstrike midsoles and a design that, Adidas touts, are based on the foot scans of pro basketball athletes. These shoes promise to conform to your feet and enhance the body's natural advantage. Normally $130, you can get these now for only $88 when you login into Adidas' Creative Club, which is , and use code ALLACCESS. Being a member also nets you free shipping and returns plus access to its .

This was created from a one-piece mold and features the highly praised Boost insole, ensuring superior comfort. Built-in is also the super light Lightstrike midsoles, customary in most of Adidas' basketball line, to help you get fired up on the court. Either way, if you're a fan of James Harden or just love the bright designs, these are sure to make an entrance.

Adidas Adidas is also bringing back its discount for medical professionals and first responders. Verify your status with ID.me or in-store and you'll get an exclusive discount of 30% off at adidas.com and 20% off at its factory outlet stores. Nurses, military personnel and teachers also qualify. We are currently unable to verify if this offer will stack with the Creative Club savings, but if you qualify, it's worth a try.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.