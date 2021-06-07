Give Dad the gift of fitness: Myx exercise bike for $300 off with free shipping and assembly

Myx Fitness

There's no question that Peloton offers a compelling at-home exercise experience, with its robust bike and live classes playing on a large display. But a starting price of $1,895 (plus $40 per month) is a lot to ask. Myx Fitness offers an extremely good alternative, and right now there's an extremely good sale: with promo code MYXFORDAD. That gives you a final price of $999 or $1,119, respectively.

Which one should you get? The "plus" part of Myx Plus consists of a few extras: a mat, some weights, a foam roller and a resistance band. Me, I'd save the extra $200 and buy those items individually, if you decide you need them.

Either way, Myx throws in shipping and assembly, which the company says have a combined value of $250. Although the bike isn't especially difficult to build, it does take some time -- and why not let a pro do the work?

Also worth noting: Myx estimates delivery at 1-3 weeks, so there's a chance this could arrive in time for Father's Day. Speaking of which, this deal is tied to that holiday, meaning it'll expire soon.

The Myx comes complete with reversible pedals (toe cages on one side, shoe clips on the other), adjustable seat and handlebars and a 21.5-inch touchscreen that you can tilt and rotate -- so you can use it off-bike as well.

One difference between Myx and Peloton aside from price (and that includes monthly class subscription, which runs $29 rather than $40) is that the former's classes are broadcast entirely on-demand; there are no live offerings. If you prefer to compete against other riders in a real-time leaderboard, you might be happier with a Peloton or something like it.

Me, I think the Myx bike at $999 is a killer buy. Even at $1,299 I considered it one of the best Peloton alternatives.

Now playing: Watch this: I spent a month riding the Peloton Bike Plus -- and liked...

Originally published last year. Updated with the latest deal.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.