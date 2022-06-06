Get Some Help on Your Fitness Journey With $50 Off the Fitbit Versa 2

Summer is a great time to focus on your fitness, but if you're having a little trouble staying motivated, a fitness tracker may be able to help. It allows you to see your progress and helps you stay on track to meet your fitness goals. And right now, you can pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 for just $100 at Lowes, only a dollar more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. Just note that while Lowes claims that it's an $80 discount, the and (where it's currently on sale for $120), so you're actually saving $50. That's still a good bargain, though. This sale runs all the way until July 30, but according to Lowes the Fitbits are already low in stock, so you may want to think about ordering yours sooner rather than later.

The Fitbit Versa 2 originally hit shelves in 2019, and with the release of the Versa 3 a year later, it's no longer the most advanced model in its line. But this previous-gen tracker still has plenty to offer, especially for just $100. It's equipped with tons of helpful health trackers, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, temperatures sensor and step counter to help you monitor your body's progress. Plus, it supports lots of other helpful apps and functions, including Spotify and Pandora, a tap-to-pay function and Amazon Alexa built-in.

The Versa 2 also boasts water-resistance up to 50 meters and an impressive battery life of up to six days on a single charge. The one major downside to this model is that it doesn't have built-in GPS, so you'll need to bring your phone with you to get information on your distance and pace. You can read our full Versa 2 review for more details.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.