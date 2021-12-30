Get a head start on your resolution with $100 off this adjustable kettlebell for today only

Jaxjox

For some of us, the holidays can mean splurging a little, and I don't just mean over-extending on spending. Whether you need to get back in the game or if you're starting a new fitness journey in the coming year, this adjustable kettlebell from Jaxjox will help you reach your personalized fitness goals. It adjusts from 12 to 42 lbs, meaning you can save a lot of space and have just one piece of equipment which will adjust with you as you make gains. . But hurry, this deal ends at 9:59 pm PT (12:59 pm ET).

Sync the KettlebellConnect 2.0 to the Jaxjox app via Bluetooth to track reps, volume, sets, average power and workout duration. If you elect to upgrade to premium features in the app you can even gain access to on-demand workout classes and Fitness IQ tracking which uses an AI algorithm to calculate your score and progress. As for charging, this kettlebell uses a USB Type C, which comes in the box. And adjusting the weight is a snap whether you use the app or the buttons on the base.

