Get $45 off this Amazfit fitness tracker to crush those New Year's resolutions.

Amazfit

Fitbit might be the biggest name in fitness trackers at the moment, but you don't need to drop serious cash on brand name to help you get a good workout in. More and more competitors are cropping up everyday, with increasingly impressive lists of features, like this Amazfit GTS 2. This advanced fitness tracker has many of the same features that have made Fitbits so popular, and right now you can pick it up for a fraction of the price. The desert gold color variant is already $20 off at Amazon, and you can drop the price by another $25 when you activate the instant on-page coupon, located just below the price listing.

The GTS 2 boasts an impressive array of specs and features to help you get the most out of your workouts. It has a built-in GPS to provide detailed info about your distance travelled and calories burned, as well as your daily step count. It provides 24-hour heartrate tracking, as well as your blood-oxygen saturation and your sleep and stress levels. Then it uses advanced PAI health assessment algorithms to compile all of that data into a single health score to help you stay on the right track. It also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can set workout timers, check the weather for your runs, control your other smart home devices and more with just the sound of your voice. Remember, be sure to select the instant coupon to get the full discount on this impressive fitness tracker.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.