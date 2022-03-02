Sarah Tew/CNET

Fitbit issued a nationwide recall on Wednesday for its Ionic smartwatch due to a burn hazard. It follows reports of the lithium battery overheating and causing injuries, according to the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission. The Google-owned wearable maker has received 115 complaints in the U.S. and 59 overseas, including several reports of second or third-degree burns.

Customers are instructed to immediately stop using the devices and should contact Fitbit at 888-925-1764, help.fitbit.com/ionic or fitbit.com and click on "Product Help."

Fitbit requested that customers return the devices for a refund of $299, and additionally, they'll receive a discount code off select Fitbit devices. The company ensured that the recall is a voluntary safety measure, it told CNET via email.

"We received a very limited number of injury reports -- the totals in the CPSC announcement represent less than 0.01% of units sold -- of the battery in Fitbit Ionic smartwatches overheating, posing a burn hazard," said a spokesperson said in a statement. "These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers."

The Ionic model was released in 2017 as the company's first smartwatch. It tracks heart rate, sleep and workouts, and boasts up to five days of battery life. More than 1.5 million units have been sold globally.

