Fitbit Is Slashing the Browser-Based Dashboard. Here's What to Know

Fitbit, the well-known wearable brand famous for its activity tracking, posted in its online community forum Tuesday that the company is consolidating the Fitbit.com dashboard into the app, meaning users will no longer be able to see the dashboard through web browser after July 8.

The Google-owned company said in its Fitbit community post that "all your details and logging for activities, nutrition, sleep, and weight" will still be available in the app. However, users in the community questioned what the consolidation will mean for certain features they use on the web dashboard, like information on meals or graphing certain metrics.

"Combined with Google's decades of being the best at making sense of data, it's our mission to be one combined Fitbit and Google team," the company said in the Fitbit community post.

"Consolidating the Fitbit.com dashboard into the Fitbit app is a part of that mission, and will allow us to focus on features that provide even more valuable insights to our users."

Fitbit, which was acquired by Google in 2021, has undergone some changes since being absorbed by the tech giant, including a redesigned app.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

