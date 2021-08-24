Fitbit Charge 4 is back down to $100 (save $50)

César Salza / CNET

Of all of the fitness trackers we've tested, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes out on top as an all-around great pick. With a sleek design, both iOS and Android compatibility, and accurate fitness readings, the Fitbit Charge 4 has a lot to offer despite being smaller and more subtle than many other smartwatch options. It's an even better pickup today, as you can snag it for just under $100 at both and . This marks a return to its lowest-ever price for the Fitbit Charge 4, which normally costs $150.

The Fitbit Charge 4 includes a built-in GPS, a much-needed feature for all of those outdoor runners, bikers, and hikers out there. You'll also be able to see a workout intensity map tracking heart rate fluctuations along your route. You'll know when you've reached your target heart rate zone, as the Charge 4 will buzz and start tracking your number of "active zone minutes."

In addition to all the great fitness features (including over 20 different exercise modes), the Charge 4 also has a built-in sleep tracker (my personal favorite feature). If you're wearing it at night -- which, thanks to the Charge 4's compact size, you won't even feel -- it'll track your fluctuation through all four sleep stages over the course of the night, giving you a Sleep Score and breakdown of how much time you spent in each stage in the morning.

Though the Charge 4 for $100 is an awesome deal, it's worth noting the Fitbit Charge 5 could be imminent. Earlier this month, a possible design for the Charge 5 was leaked, appearing to feature a curved screen similar to the Fitbit Luxe. There's no word on when it might launch (or how much it'll cost) just yet.

Speaking of the Luxe: You can snag Fitbit's fashion-focused smartwatch on sale for its lowest price yet right now. Normally $150, . If fitness tracking is most important to you, you're better off with the Charge 4 (the Luxe doesn't have a built-in GPS), but it has a more attractive design with a curved screen and a wide variety of swappable bands to customize the design. Though it's more about aesthetics than fitness, the Luxe can still track your workouts, heart rate, sleep, and more.

