Get FightCamp for $250 off with this early Black Friday deal

FightCamp

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're ready to take your boxing skills up a notch, FightCamp's popular at-home boxing gym is offering an early Black Friday discount you won't want to pass up. Starting now through Cyber Monday, the company knocked $200 off of its FightCamp Personal package. The deal doesn't require a promo code and includes a free extra pair of boxing gloves ($149 value), plus a free endurance kit that includes a yoga mat, a heart rate monitor, a jump rope, mini resistance bands ($179 value) and free shipping.

The FightCamp Personal Package normally retails for $1,219, or $1,547 with all of the above items added on, but with this deal you can take it all home for just under $1,000. CNET named FightCamp one of the best smart home workouts of 2021, mentioning that even the most novice boxer could enjoy this workout. The FightCamp Personal Package is ideal for the solo boxer at home, with a monthly membership ($39 a month) that features access to trainers with years of boxing experience teaching livestreaming classes. FightCamp's setup is unique because its boxing gloves use sensors (placed inside the boxing wraps) to count the number of punches thrown and how hard you're punching. If you want the experience of the boutique boxing fitness class in your home, this is a deal worth considering.

