Don't Wait for July. Prime Day Pricing Is Already Here for This Deep Tissue Massage Gun

As massage guns have become extremely popular recently, there are a lot of great options on the market. But they can also widely vary in price, with some costing hundreds of dollars. If you're on the hunt for one but don't want to spend a small fortune, this deal is for you.

Dacorm's deep tissue massage gun is down to just $68 at Amazon, a new all-time low. It regularly sells for closer to $100 and has never dropped below $80. It's one of the best deals we've seen on a massage gun ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which is set to kick off in July.

You can use this massage gun to relieve muscle soreness, back pain and arm strain, and even to help promote blood circulation. It has a built-in 3300-mAh battery that allows for up to 15 hours of massaging before it needs to be recharged. It has seven different speeds and comes with 12 massage heads for various body parts. While running, it only lets off less than 40 dB of sound, which means the sound is calming and not stressful. It weighs just 2 pounds, making it easy to hold and use, and it comes with its own carrying case to keep the parts stored safely.

Read more: Best Massage Gun for 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.