Competitive Cyclist cuts prices with 20% off one full-price item

Competitive Cyclist

Calling all cyclists! It's a great time to upgrade your gear. Not only is the new year rolling in soon (and with it plenty of resolutions), but this past year has been filled with challenges for many, and self-care is more important than ever. That includes taking care of your physical and mental well-being and putting time into the activities you love. Whether you're a competitive athlete or a hobbyist, right now you can get your bike back into shape with less of a hit to your wallet. with code SPRINT20 now through Dec 22.

Competitive Cyclist carries a multitude of brands and component parts, like wheels, tires, brakes, cables, handlebars and more, as well as biking essentials such as helmets, footwear and products for maintenance. Once you enter the code it automatically is applies to the item in your cart with the highest price, so feel free to grab all the parts or accessories you need on the same order. There are some exclusions, as this deal cannot be applied to special orders, complete bikes, frames, car racks, computers, GPS or indoor cycles. You can, however, use this same deal when ordering over chat or phone with a Gearhead as long as you mention the code.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.