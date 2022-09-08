Brooks' New Cereal-Themed Apparel Makes Running Fun Again

Have you ever looked down at your running shoes and thought, "These are nice, but I wish they looked more like Froot Loops." Me neither, but the designers at Brooks Running certainly did.

Keeping true to its "Run Happy" motto, on Sept. 1 Brooks launched "Bowl O' Brooks," a cereal-themed line designed to help consumers run happy by reliving their nostalgic childhood days. This line includes t-shirts, socks and hats, all with cereal designs, along with three of Brooks' beloved sneakers redesigned to be more colorful: the , and .

Brooks designer Jennifer Fuson says the inspiration for this new line comes from a recent trip the Color and Specialty teams took to Miami.

"We continued to see nostalgic nods to Saturday mornings with store walls decorated with old cereal boxes, museum shops with artist-made tchotchkes reminiscent of cereal characters... you name it, the reference was everywhere… After that, we had a gut instinct that this was something we shouldn't ignore and what a fun pack this would be," said Fuson.

While the playful designs of the products will catch consumers' attention, is the investment in a new pair of Brooks worth it? Lucky for you, I put this new line to the test.

To help promote the newest products, Brooks was hosting a fun run in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event included a 3.5-mile run where all participants received a free bowl of cereal at the end and had the opportunity to test out Brooks' latest designs. I attended the Bowl O' Brooks x Zappos Consumer Event, decked out head to toe in Brooks' newest gear. My fit included the Women's Distance Graphic Tank, LA Heritage Run Cap, Tempo Knit In Crew Socks and, most importantly, the Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers. Yes, I did indeed look like a bowl of cereal.

Overall, Bowl O' Brooks is well worth the money. Live in LA? Participate in the next Bowl O' Brooks event on Sept. 17.

Brooks These sneakers beat their competition by miles. For years I've had issues with the arches of my feet and never could find sneakers that could properly provide solid arch support. In the Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers I was able to not only run 3.5 miles at the NYC Bowl O' Brooks event, but also walk over 8 miles around the city with no pain in my arches. The lightweight sneakers make you feel like you're running on air. Not only do the sneakers themselves live up to the hype, but the new cereal-inspired design makes them stand out in a crowd. Wearing them around the city on Saturday I received numerous compliments on their fun and fresh design.

Brooks I normally hate workout shirts in women's cuts, but this distance tank fits perfectly. I prefer when my shirts don't cling to my body as I run and give me some space to breathe; this shirt did just that. As I was running I didn't feel suffocated by the material of the shirt, the lightweight material made the shirt very breathable. And not only that, but the fun milk-and-cereal-bowl design on the shirt perfectly complements the colorful design of the Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers!

Brooks While the cap and socks may not be necessities, they certainly help accessorize your running outfit in a colorful way. The simplistic design of the running cap made it a nice addition to my outfit and goes along with Brooks' "run happy" message. The crew socks contrast the hat to add a loud, maximalist touch to your outfit. The colorful socks gave my feet the ability to breathe as they perspired on a long distance run.

