Bowflex's clever adjustable kettlebell is $80 off right now

Bowflex

You can work out just about every muscle in your upper body with kettlebells, not to mention squats to get the legs and glutes in the mix. The problem is you'll want different weights for different exercises, but you likely don't want loads of different kettlebells clanking around. Bowflex's adjustable 840 kettlebell set is the easy answer and it's $80 off right now, .

The kettlebell set will adjust to eight different weights between 8 and 40 pounds with just a few clicks, and it takes no more space than one large kettlebell. It makes a great gift for the iron pumper on your list. And you won't even have to lug it home from the store since Best Buy ships it for free. (Sorry, delivery person!)

