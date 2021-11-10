Bowflex's adjustable dumbbells hit their lowest price of the year with this $99 discount

Bowflex

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Finding a set of adjustable dumbbells has been a hard task this year, and it's been even harder to find some from a reputable company. Right now, Amazon has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a savings of just over $99. Bowflex happens to make some of the best adjustable dumbbells on the market and is one of the few companies on Amazon that's selling these as a pair instead of individually.

Today's discount is for a pair of dumbbells, meaning you get two adjustable dumbbells for working out. These adjust in 2.5-pound increments, starting at 5 pounds and going all the way up to 52.5 pounds. Changing the weight on each of them is as simple as setting them in the included rack and twisting the dial to your preferred weight. There are 15 different weight settings to pick between, and these can be used for a variety of different exercises, including things like calf raises, lunges, rows, dead lifts, chest press, ab crunches, standing curls and much more.

Bowflex offers a two-year limited warranty on all the parts and a five-year warranty on the weight plates themselves should you run into any issues. And while we're increasingly skeptical of user reviews, these have over 13,000 on Amazon and maintain an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star rating.

