Black Friday fitness deals 2021: Save up to $500 on NordicTrack and ProForm equipment

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you finally achieved a consistent workout routine this year, there's no reason to halt all your efforts as winter creeps in. Fitness enthusiasts can benefit from the latest NordicTrack and ProForm deals ahead of Black Friday, through Nov. 28. This year's deals include hundreds of dollars of savings on popular treadmill models, indoor cycling bikes and even a workout mirror.

Whether you're doing a little preholiday shopping for yourself (because you deserve it) or for the athlete in your life, finding a great piece of home workout equipment on sale can be a game-changer. CNET has the scoop on the best deals NordicTrack and ProForm are offering pre-Black Friday. Take a look at all the options below -- just note some are live now and some go live Nov. 25.

NordicTrack The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 treadmill received a lot of praise from CNET editor Kent German, who never enjoyed treadmill running until he tried this one out. Like all NordicTrack and ProForm models, the NordicTrack 2450 treadmill features access to the subscription fitness platform iFIT, which has over 17,000 streaming and on-demand workouts for $39 a month or $396 a year for the family plan, or $180 a year for an individual plan. The workouts are immersive and interactive -- with compatible treadmills like the 2450, your trainer can automatically control your treadmill's speed, incline and decline (though you can turn that feature off if you prefer). NordicTrack's early Black Friday deal has this treadmill discounted from $2,299 to $1,999 until Nov. 28, with 30 days of the iFIT family plan included. Free threshold delivery is also included with your purchase.

NordicTrack NordicTrack joined the ranks of Mirror and Tempo this past year by introducing its own smart mirror. The NordicTrack Vault Compete Fitness Mirror includes a 32-inch rotating smart HD touchscreen with Bluetooth and access to iFIT. The Vault also comes with plenty of gym equipment, such as six sets of dumbbells ranging from five to 30 pounds, a set of 20- and 30-pound kettlebells, heavy and light resistance bands, two yoga blocks and an exercise mat. The Vault's mirror stands at 60 inches tall and is big enough that you can easily watch your form (and self-correct!), while also watching a trainer demonstrate on screen. Once your workout session is over, you can neatly store all of your equipment into the sleek vault stand, which easily blends into any room in your home. Normally the Vault retails at $2,999, but starting Nov. 25 through Nov. 28 you can take advantage of a $200 discount and pick one up at $2,799. Your order includes 30 days of iFIT family membership, plus free white-glove delivery service, which will ensure that your mirror arrives safely and is properly set up in your home.

NordicTrack If you're looking for a treadmill that's more affordable than the NordicTrack Commercial 2450, but still high tech, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 is your best choice. It has a 10-inch smart HD touchscreen and automatic trainer control from iFIT. The quiet drive incline also helps the machine remain quiet as it makes these adjustments. Similar to other NordicTrack equipment, you will need an iFIT membership to access all the on-demand workouts, and to be included in the leaderboard during classes as you compete against other runners in the iFIT community. Thirty days of iFIT family membership are free with this treadmill. This treadmill normally sells for $1,899, but with the early Black Friday discount, you can buy it for $1,599 until Nov. 28. Free threshold delivery is also included with your order.

NordicTrack Even though it seems like it's been the year of the Peloton, indoor cycling enthusiasts can still enjoy other alternatives at home. That includes the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle, which offers all the frills of interactive indoor cycling. This bike is NordicTrack's upgraded version of its S15i, with newer features such as a 22-inch rotating smart HD touchscreen, as well as faster Wi-Fi connectivity to live workouts through its iFIT membership. The Studio Cycle also connects to a mobile app, which means you can take your workouts anywhere with you. If you like some friendly competition, the S22i lets you participate in a live workout leaderboard, which connects you to other iFIT members taking your class. Additionally, you can talk to your trainer in real time if you need modifications during your workout or want them to make the class harder. Originally $1,999, NordicTrack is taking $500 off, and selling the S22i at $1,499 through Nov. 28. Your order includes 30 days of iFIT, free white-glove delivery and in-home assembly.

NordicTrack If you're shopping for an avid cyclist who is not tech-savvy, you might enjoy the NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle. It is the predecessor of the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle and still gets the job done well, without so many bells and whistles. When CNET reviewed this bike, one of the standout features was how it easily simulates riding a bike outdoors. It also offers NordicTrack's iFIT membership that lets you access on-demand classes. Normally retailing at $1,599, NordicTrack is taking $300 off and selling it at $1,299 starting Nov. 25 through 28. That includes 30 days of iFIT and free delivery and assembly.

NordicTrack Compared to the other NordicTrack incline treadmills, the NordicTrack Commercial X32i is the most splurge-worthy. It is also the treadmill with the largest HD smart touchscreen, at 32 inches. If hills are a must for your running routine, you'll be happy to know that this treadmill can go from a 6% decline to a 40% incline, taking your training to the next level (for comparison, the NordicTrack 1750 only inclines to 15%). Similar to the rest of the NordicTrack collection, it includes its iFIT membership for an additional monthly or yearly fee, with 30 days free included. The X32i is priced at $3,999, but as part of NordicTrack's early Black Friday deal, starting Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, you can get this treadmill for $200 less at $3,799. Free threshold delivery is also included with your order.

Proform The ProForm Pro 2000 Treadmill is a budget-friendly option for anyone who enjoys both walking and running. The landing space is made up of ReBound Pro Cushioning, which is ProForm's shock absorption system. This cushioning reduces the stress and impact that can occur on your feet, knees and hips when running on a treadmill. ProForm is another home fitness brand that offers the iFIT membership and lets you enjoy on-demand classes or outdoor workouts for $39 a month (30 free days included). Additionally, this machine is ideal for smaller spaces because it was created with ProForm's SpaceSaver Design and EasyLift Assist that helps you easily fold and store this treadmill without the hassle. Currently retailing at $1,499, ProForm's Black Friday deals will take $200 off starting Nov. 25 through Nov. 28. You can snatch up this treadmill for $1,299, which also includes free threshold delivery with your order.

