Best Prime Day massage gun deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Massage guns, the machines that can hammer out sore and tight muscles, offer therapeutic relief, improve circulation and more, have never been more popular. I mean, who couldn't use some pain relief right now?

To capitalize on that popularity, Amazon is offering a couple deals this Prime Day on massage guns. We've found the best deals worth buying below, so you don't have to dig through all of the options yourself.

Hyperice One of our favorite massage guns, the Hypervolt Plus from Hyperice offers three different speeds and five changeable heads for percussive massage therapy. The advertised "quiet glide" technology promises a "whisper quiet" device. It's also Bluetooth-enabled, so you can sync it to the Hyperice App and run specific recovery programs. The Hypervolt Plus also claims to have up to three hours of use per charge (using rechargeable lithium-ion battery).

Sportneer This massage gun by Sportneer comes with six different massage heads and offers five different percussive speeds. This gun also promises to stay quiet and will stay charged for up to six hours. (If you don't want it to, it has a 10-minute auto-off switch for safety).

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.