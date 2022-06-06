Apple WWDC Reveals Several New Fitness and Workout Features

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple on Monday announced updates to the Workout app for Apple Watch at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Three new running form metrics will be added so Watch users can better understand their performance. They include vertical oscillation (the measure of how much you move up or down), stride length and ground contact time.

Apple is also introducing Heart Rate Zones, so users can get a sense of how hard their heart is working during a workout. Custom Workouts is another new addition to the Workout app, and will allow users to mix intervals of speed with rest, for example. Alerts for pace, heart rate and more can be added to these workouts. Another bonus is that you'll be able to race against your best or last result that's tracked in the Fitness app.

For people training for a triathlon, the Workout app will now allow them to switch among biking, swimming and running by using motion sensors that recognize movement patterns.

The company also announced that the Fitness app with iOS 16 will be available to iPhone users, regardless of whether they own an Apple Watch. New features coming with WatchOS 9 include sleep tracking, medication reminders and heart health support.

