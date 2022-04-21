Apple Fitness Plus Wants to Teach You BTS Choreography

Apple

For the week starting April 25, Apple Fitness Plus subscribers will be able to learn some BTS choreography while exercising, courtesy of a new Artist Spotlight Dance workout. The provided dance moves, which come directly from the videos of songs including Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Dynamite, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) and more, are in honor of International Dance Day on April 29.

A new collection called Get Into a Groove With Dance will also be released April 25. The collection starts with three 20-minute dance sessions and progresses to three 30-minute sessions.

Fitness Plus is a subscription service that requires an Apple Watch. It's $10 a month, or $80 per year.

People who utilize the new grooves on Fitness Plus on April 29 will also be able to unlock a limited-edition prize and animated Message stickers if they complete a 20-minute dance workout.

Read more: One Week With Apple Fitness Plus: Beating My Lockdown Weight Gain

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.