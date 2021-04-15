Apple Fitness Plus adds workouts for pregnancy, older adults

Apple

Apple on Thursday introduced new workouts for Fitness Plus, the tech giant's $10-a-month subscription service built around the Apple Watch. Apple Fitness Plus is getting new workouts geared toward pregnancy and older adults, as well as people who consider themselves beginners or are getting back into exercise after a long break.

"With more options for getting started, and staying active and healthy during pregnancy as well as at any age or fitness level, we hope even more people will be inspired to keep moving with our amazing team of passionate trainers," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's senior director of Fitness Technologies, in a release.

The new workouts will be available on Monday, said Apple.

Apple Fitness Plus launched at the end of 2020 with multiple workouts to choose from, including HIIT, yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill, strength and core, as well as cooldowns. Fitness Plus streams directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and uses the Apple Watch to display metrics on screen.

In addition to new workouts, Apple introduced new trainers and said the next episode of Time to Walk will feature actor and activist Jane Fonda.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Fitness Plus: A workout plan built around your...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.