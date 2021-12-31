Amazon's Halo View fitness tracker is only $60 right now

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The most important New Year's resolution? Know thyself. Whether you're beginning a fitness journey, aiming to get more sleep or just want to stay on top of your health, the new Halo View from Amazon is a budget-friendly option to help get you to your goals. With the ability to monitor your heart rate, your sleep and other personal insights, you can get a detailed look at how things are going -- and with access to nutritional advice, workouts and more through a Halo membership, it's never been easier to take charge of your health to get you to where you want to be. , and giving a full year of Halo membership with purchase.

Key features of this fitness tracker include a color touch display that can receive text notifications or start live workouts from your wrist and a battery that will last up to 7 days on a single charge. Plus, it only takes 2 hours for a full charge, so you'll be able to stay on the go. Like other popular fitness trackers, the Halo View is swim proof (up to 50 meters), so you can wear it in the pool or the shower without any issues. Other fitness trackers may have more bells and whistles, but if you're looking for a solid option at a low price point, grab this deal before it's gone.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.