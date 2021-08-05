Amazon's Halo fitness band can now share your heart rate with third-party devices

Amazon

Amazon's Halo fitness band is a wearable that's designed to track everything from your movement and sleep patterns to your body fat and tone of voice. The Halo tracks your live heart rate, too -- and starting today, you can choose to share that live heart rate data with supported third-party apps and devices, including fitness gear from NordicTrack, Openfit, and CLMBR.

Connections like that should allow you to display your live heart rate on a supported machine while you get a workout in, or track your heartrate over time in a supported fitness app. It's another step towards expanding the Halo's versatility -- earlier this summer, Amazon added a new phone camera-enabled movement tracker designed to analyze your flexibility.

To enable heart rate sharing, open the Halo app on your Android or iOS device, head to Settings > Heart Rate Sharing, and while wearing the Halo, turn the heart rate setting on.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.