Amazon's Halo fitness and sleep-tracking band is half off today, grab one for $50 now

Get insight on how you move, sleep and more with the Amazon Halo Band while it's half-price.

Trying to start some healthier habits this year? The Halo Band can help give you insights on your journey. The band comes with access to the basics: step count, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking are all included. If you want the full spectrum of features, though, you'll have to pay for a membership. Normally retailing for $100, you can snag the Amazon Halo Band today for just $50 at Woot now through Sunday, Jan 30.

Memberships run at $4 per month, but they include intensity-based activity tracking, a library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT, daily meditations from Headspace, recipes from Whole Foods and much more to help you maintain a healthier lifestyle. Halo can also measure body fat percentage, which is a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone, giving you a more complete view of your health. It also works with Alexa, so you can get your health summary, activity score and more delivered audibly when connected.

With three sizes and three colors to choose from, you can customize your Halo Band to your exact preferences, so grab one while supplies last.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.