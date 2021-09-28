Amazon's Halo Fitness service could give Apple Fitness Plus some competition

Amazon/Screenshot by Katie Collins/CNET

Amazon's going all in on health and fitness, giving us no excuse not to be the best version of ourselves. During Tuesday's fall Amazon event, the company announced Halo Fitness, a platform full of fitness content from top instructors, and Halo Nutrition, a service providing personalized tools to help you eat better.

The pair will be available as part of Amazon's Halo subscription service, which is designed to work with the freshly updated Halo View fitness tracker, similar to how Apple Fitness Plus works with the Apple Watch. The fitness tracker comes with one free year's subscription to Halo, but will otherwise cost $4 per month.

The Nutrition service won't be available until January 2022, but will have meal planning guides for different diets, drawn from Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and (surprise) Amazon-owned Whole Foods, along with shopping lists and ingredients that will sync to Alexa.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon unveils Halo View

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.