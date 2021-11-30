AllTrails Pro is currently 50% off for a full year, a crazy-good deal for hikers

I'm not the biggest fan of having my phone out for much more than photos when I'm hiking, but AllTrails is a notable exception. It's great for when I'm not totally sure where I am, or for offering a bit of peace of mind to my family members who aren't backpacking with me. There are a lot of great products you can use to make hiking easier or more fun, but if you ask me, one thing every hiker or backpacker should have is a subscription to AllTrials Pro. Today, that subscription is only $15 for the first year.

While the AllTrails app is free, the Pro subscription gives you some handy features. You can download maps ahead of time to use in offline mode, where your GPS will still let you know where you are even if you don't have service. It'll also notify you when you're no longer on a preplanned route, which can be handy. The Lifeline feature lets someone at home know where you are roughly and lets you send status updates if you have service. Should the worst happen, the app will keep your last known location saved for them.

There are other great AllTrails Pro features, including 3D maps and air quality warnings, but the safety and GPS features really are the biggest reasons to consider paying for a subscription. And if you buy today, that price is so much cheaper than usual.

