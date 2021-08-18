Add front and rear safety lights to your bike for only $14 today

Ascher

If your ride your bike anywhere near cars, it's helpful to have more than just reflectors on your ride. Red lights on the back of your bike and white lights on the front make a big difference in visibility at any time of day, especially when they are set to a flashing mode. It's a common misconception that the lights on your bike need to be extremely bright or come from one of the more expensive brands. If you're primarily riding in the daytime, simple running lights are enough. And if you want to make sure you're not spending too much, $14 on Amazon will get you both of your lights.

Ascher bike lights offer quick release straps to add and remove with ease, USB recharging for the 650mAh batteries onboard, and a small profile to fit on most handlebars. These lights can be set to different brightness settings based on your needs, and you really can't argue with the price. If you ride regularly, these are a great step to keeping yourself a little safer.

