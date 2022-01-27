Add a pair of adjustable dumbbells to your at home workout routine for $200 less today

Jaxjox

With the recent surge in Omicron cases and the ever-shifting mask mandates, you're not alone if you're wary about heading to a public gym for your workouts. But body weight exercises will only get you so far, and most of us don't have the room (or money) for an entire home gym set-up, so what's the best way to get a good lift in? Adjustable dumbbells are a compact and versatile piece of equipment that allow you to do a variety of strength training exercises in your own home. And right now, they're affordable too, with Best Buy slashing the price on this Jaxjox set by $200, bringing it down to $300 total. This offer is only available until tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your order in before then.

At just $300, this adjustable dumbbell set costs significantly less than it would cost to buy each pair of dumbbells individually, and saves you quite a bit of space as well. There are eight different weight settings available that range from 8 to 50 pounds in 6-pound increments that can be adjusted with the push of a button on either the dumbbell rack, or through the Jaxjox app on your phone. The companion app also tracks your reps, sets and weights so you can monitor your progress, and if you upgrade to the premium version for $13 a month, you'll also get access to on-demand workout classes and more detailed breakdowns of your workout. You'll get a 30-day free trial if you want to test it out first.

