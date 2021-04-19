TDCQQGQQ

Got muscles? Then at some point you're sure to have muscle tension and soreness. Thankfully, massage guns are here to help, and they're getting incredibly affordable.

In fact, I just spotted one of the best deals to date: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Chakeqingxin (I swear I'm not making that up) with promo code I4RMI86N. This model typically sells for $70. The last mini massager I wrote about was $38; before that, $55.

Reminder: These deals tend to go quickly. If you use that link and see a different seller listed, and/or the code doesn't work, it's likely because this vendor is sold out.

This muscle-kneader looks similar to a few of the models I reviewed in my roundup of affordable Theragun alternatives. It comes with four interchangeable heads and can run at four different speeds. (Amusingly, and inexplicably, the product description notes that "1 speed is better than 10 speeds." That's neither accurate nor applicable.)

TDCQQGQQ (sure, ok) promises up to four hours of operation on a charge. Although the necessary USB-C charging cable comes in the box, you'll have to provide your own USB Type-A power port. (Nearly any AC adapter or mobile charger will do the trick.)

Alas, there's no carrying case included, either, and the warranty length isn't specified. (I'd assume one year.)

Curiously, there are no user reviews or ratings for this. I haven't tried it myself, but I've used several similar ones. They've all been admirably lightweight and powerful, so it's reasonable to assume this one is as well. That's not a promise, just an assumption.

I'll simply say if you need to work out some kinks or relax after a workout, this looks to be a great option -- and at a great price to boot.

Your thoughts?

