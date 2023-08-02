5 Back-to-School Fitness Essentials for a Healthy School Year

Sitting for hours on end can really take a toll on your posture, even when you actively attempt to correct it. While you might get instant gratification by slipping into a slouched position, you'll pay the price later when neck and shoulder soreness impede the simplest of activities.

A massage gun can beat the soreness out of you -- literally. If you're looking for a massage gun for a student or teacher headed back to school this fall, study up on some of the best by reading our guide to the best massage guns (and our Theragun review).

Our pick is the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus, but be sure to check out the and the brand-new Theragun Mini also.