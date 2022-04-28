FDA to Propose Ban on Menthol Cigarettes, Report Says

The US Food and Drug Administration will publish proposed rules banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The ban would reportedly affect a third of cigarettes sold in the US each year, though stop short of banning menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.

Once published, the rules will be open to public comment. If enacted, the ban would likely not take effect until at least 2024, according to the Journal.

The FDA didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.

